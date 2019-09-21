|
Carole Marshall Aguiar, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Sept. 17, 2019.
Carole was born in Norfolk, VA to the late John and Gladys Marshall. She served as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy and later worked as a medical technologist. She was a licensed private pilot and a devotee of Navy jets.
Carole was a devout Methodist and sang for many years in her church choir; she loved Handel's Messiah above all else. She found her final church home at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 30 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Marshall Aguiar. She is survived by her son, John M. Aguiar; sister-in-law Geraldine A. Fred; two brothers, John A. Marshall and James R. Marshall; cousins, Mary Ellen Hawthorne, Dana H. Gardner and Susan Reed; nephew, David Marshall; and niece, Sarah M. Martinez.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 pm. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, Sept. 23 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WHRO. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019