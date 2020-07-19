Carolee Faye Bush of Chesapeake, Virginia, died peacefully in her sleep on July 14, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Hanford, California and was the daughter of Walter Barnes and Vivian and Arthur Scott. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Fred Bush and son, Chris Bush.
Carolee was an avid quilter, seamstress, and home cook. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Lodge and her husband Mike Gilman and Kristen Beaudry; grandson, Austin Bush and his wife Holly; granddaughters Becki McGuire, Lori Boyer and her husband Chuck, Lisa Han and her husband Sang; great grandchildren Chris, Abi, Samantha, Jenna, Thomas, Sean, Alex, and Sydney; great-great grandchildren Claire, Riley, Jaxon, and Margo.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road in Chesapeake. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org
