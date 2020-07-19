1/1
Carolee Faye Bush
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolee Faye Bush of Chesapeake, Virginia, died peacefully in her sleep on July 14, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Hanford, California and was the daughter of Walter Barnes and Vivian and Arthur Scott. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Fred Bush and son, Chris Bush.

Carolee was an avid quilter, seamstress, and home cook. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Lodge and her husband Mike Gilman and Kristen Beaudry; grandson, Austin Bush and his wife Holly; granddaughters Becki McGuire, Lori Boyer and her husband Chuck, Lisa Han and her husband Sang; great grandchildren Chris, Abi, Samantha, Jenna, Thomas, Sean, Alex, and Sydney; great-great grandchildren Claire, Riley, Jaxon, and Margo.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road in Chesapeake. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org. Friends are invited to share memories and sign online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved