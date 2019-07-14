|
|
Caroline Briggs Davis, 95, moved to her eternal home on July 6 after a brief stay in Roanoke VA.
She was predeceased by her husband H. Edward Davis, and her only sibling Col Charles C. Briggs, Jr. Left with many endearing memories of her love and laughter are her daughters Connie Hartung and Keith Lynn Bullock (Larry); grandchildren Todd Hartung (Heather), Heath Hartung, Drew Bullock(Jessica), and Blair Caroline Rives (Tray); 8 great grandchildren; niece Yvette Briggs West and dear friends Virginia and Mitch.
A memorial service will be held at her church, Centenary United Methodist, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with the family receiving friends afterward. In lieu of flowers, Caroline preferred donations to Edmarc Hospice or St Jude RCH. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019