Caroline Elise Wheeler of Virginia Beach, Va. received her angel wings on June 27, 2019. She was born November 14, 2015 in Norfolk, quickly stealing her familyâ€™s heart, earning numerous pet names and receiving endless amounts of love and snuggles. She was Daddyâ€™s Girl and Mommyâ€™s â€œMini-Meâ€; a beautiful child with bright, wide eyes and the cutest crooked smile.



Caroline was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder at the age of 7 months. Although her illness took many abilities from her, she is now running free, chasing butterflies, picking wildflowers and feeling the warm sunshine on her face, as any 3 year old should.



Caroline will be forever loved by her doting parents, Josh Wheeler and Stephanie Phillips-Wheeler of Virginia Beach; maternal grandparents, Jeri and Michael Phillips of Norfolk; paternal grandparents, Cece Wheeler and John Wheeler of Hampton; aunt and uncle Jessica and Ralph Chesson of Norfolk; uncle Luke Wheeler of Hampton; three very special cousins, Jack and Henry Chesson and Kate Wheeler, and extended family throughout the country.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601, immediately followed by visitation with the family.



Flowers are welcome or donations in Carolineâ€™s memory may be sent to: Bereaved Parents Council, Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters, Attn: Larissa Trinder, Director of Major Gifts CHKD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507; OR Edmarc Hospice for Children, Edmarc. org.