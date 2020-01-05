Home

Talbot Park Baptist Preschool
6919 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23505
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Talbot Park Baptist Church
6919 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Talbot Park Baptist Church
6919 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Caroline Phillips


1930 - 2019
Caroline Phillips Obituary
Our beloved Caroline Phillips passed peacefully Nov. 20, 2019 with family by her side.

Caroline was born Aug. 22, 1930 in Norfolk to W. Stanley and M. Virginia Phelps.

She is survived by sons John T. II, David L. and Daniel W. and wife Lori Phillips, grandsons John T. Phillips III, Will and Max Phillips, her sister Karen Perkins and niece Kris Cravedi, nephew Stanley Phelps (Ann), niece Susie Bates (Peter) and many cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Cmdr. John T. Phillips, USN, Ret. and her brother Lt. Col. Stanley Gene Phelps USAF, Ret. She and John loved to travel and visit their friends across the country.

Caroline majored in costume design at VCU and attended ODU in Norfolk after which she was an Ames & Brownley model and a Smith & Welton graphics fashion designer. She was passionate for her volunteer work, Elizabeth River Women's Club and Great Bridge Daughters of the American Revolution. She was instrumental in developing the Great Bridge Revolutionary War memorial event held in Chesapeake each December.

Visitation Jan. 11, 2020 is at 10 am and Service at 11 am followed by a reception at Talbot Park Baptist Church, 6919 Granby St., Norfolk 23505. Burial will be private in the Riverside Memorial Park. On-line condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
