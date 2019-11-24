The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Sweethaven Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Smith Obituary
Caroline "Becky" Smith, 88, went to join her beloved husband in heaven on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Becky was a native of Portsmouth and a member of Sweethaven Baptist Church.

Becky was predeceased by her husband Victor Ellsworth Smith, Sr. She is survived by her two sons, Victor E. Smith, Jr. and wife, Gail, William M. Smith and wife, Marjorie, all of Portsmouth.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care given to her by her care-givers Carol Merritt, Louise Barnes, Christy Riggs and Alicia Morales.

A funeral service will be held 1 pm Tuesday at Sweethaven Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Monday from 6-7:30 pm. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Sweethaven Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Loving Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -