Caroline "Becky" Smith, 88, went to join her beloved husband in heaven on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Becky was a native of Portsmouth and a member of Sweethaven Baptist Church.
Becky was predeceased by her husband Victor Ellsworth Smith, Sr. She is survived by her two sons, Victor E. Smith, Jr. and wife, Gail, William M. Smith and wife, Marjorie, all of Portsmouth.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care given to her by her care-givers Carol Merritt, Louise Barnes, Christy Riggs and Alicia Morales.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm Tuesday at Sweethaven Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Monday from 6-7:30 pm. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Sweethaven Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019