The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolise Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolise N. Simmons


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolise N. Simmons Obituary
Born 10/17/25, Carolise finished her course and left to be with God 9/13/19. She adorned full armor for her assignment on earth. She put on her Belt of truth, Breastplate of righteousness, the Gospel of peace, shield of faith, her helmet of salvation and the Sword of the Holy Spirit. She loved her family and never met a stranger. When unable to attend services at her family church, she read her Bible faithfully. Family-friends will honor her with a memorial service 2pm, Friday 9/20/19 at Emanuel AME Church, 637 North St, Portsmouth VA, viewing after, and services at Corprew Funeral Home 9/21.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Corprew Funeral Home 
Download Now