Born 10/17/25, Carolise finished her course and left to be with God 9/13/19. She adorned full armor for her assignment on earth. She put on her Belt of truth, Breastplate of righteousness, the Gospel of peace, shield of faith, her helmet of salvation and the Sword of the Holy Spirit. She loved her family and never met a stranger. When unable to attend services at her family church, she read her Bible faithfully. Family-friends will honor her with a memorial service 2pm, Friday 9/20/19 at Emanuel AME Church, 637 North St, Portsmouth VA, viewing after, and services at Corprew Funeral Home 9/21.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019