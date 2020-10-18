Carolyn Boyce Ruth, 61, and Bruce Franklin "Frank" Ruth Jr., 59, were called to their heavenly home on September 29, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Suffolk, VA, the daughter of the late Marshall C. Boyce and Alice Boyce Wilson. Carolyn is survived by her mother Alice Boyce Wilson, her son Hans E. Geiblinger (Violetta); sisters Jan Womack, Marilyn Joan Ruth (Scott) and Sherry Owens (Bob).
Frank was born in Suffolk, VA, the son of the late Bruce Franklin Ruth and Dorothy "Dot" Graves Ruth. Frank is survived by his brothers, Wayne Alan Ruth (Inga), Roy Douglas Ruth (Shelvia), William Scott Ruth (Joanie).
Carolyn and Frank knew each other for years but ignited a spark on September 1, 2008 when they met at a beach cottage in Kitty Hawk. They fell in love and married 3 years later, on December 30, 2011.
Carolyn graduated from Louise Obici School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1979. Her natural gift was serving people and she was very conscientious in caring for her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion. Carolyn was a passionate person who loved life and lived each day to the fullest.
Frank was a valued employee at American GFM, having started there in 1988. He worked as a machinist and also obtained his welding certificate. Frank was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small.
Carolyn and Frank are dearly missed by their loved ones, who celebrate the fact that they are at peace with their creator.
God knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on earth again. So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered, 'Peace be Thine'.
