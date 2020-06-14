Carolyn Ann Perkins, 79, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born in Boonville, IN to the late Louis and Helen Baum.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Larry Jay Perkins; and brother, Mark Baum.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Larissa Perkins and her husband Scott Blake; son, Louis Perkins and Christine DeLong; granddaughter, Brittany Harrup and her husband Jason; grandson, Tyler Perkins and his wife Katelyn; sister, Barbara Baum; brother, David Baum, and a great-granddaughter on the way.



Honoring Carolyn's wishes, there will be no services.



