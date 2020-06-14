Carolyn Ann Perkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann Perkins, 79, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born in Boonville, IN to the late Louis and Helen Baum.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Larry Jay Perkins; and brother, Mark Baum.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Larissa Perkins and her husband Scott Blake; son, Louis Perkins and Christine DeLong; granddaughter, Brittany Harrup and her husband Jason; grandson, Tyler Perkins and his wife Katelyn; sister, Barbara Baum; brother, David Baum, and a great-granddaughter on the way.

Honoring Carolyn's wishes, there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved