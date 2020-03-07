|
Carolyn Ann Shaw, 86, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020.
Born in Plymouth, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Kosteva. She was active at her church, having held each position within the United Methodist Women and multiple office positions with church committees. She acted as the church Treasurer for many years, the church bowling secretary, and volunteered in the church kitchen. Carolyn was also a proud homemaker and Navy wife.
After retirement, she and her husband, Grant, loved to travel all over with their dear friends, Linda and Gary.
Left to cherish Carolyn's memories are her husband of 65 years, Grant Shaw; two daughters, Melanie Pinkerton and Valerie Mack (David); and grandchildren, Ashley Price, Jessica Mack and Kyle Mack.
The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503 on Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the sanctuary at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Drive Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ U.M.C. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2020