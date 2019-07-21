The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Winn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Anne Winn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Anne Winn Obituary
Carolyn Anne Winn, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 19, 2019.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Wilma Turner. She retired from Sears and was a member of the Tidewater Quilters Guild.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Robert Bradley Winn; daughter, Deborah J. Tatem and her husband, William, of Virginia Beach; two sons, Bobby A. Winn and his wife, Barbara, of Chesapeake and Stephen P. Winn and his wife, Kathryn, of Virginia Beach; a sister, two brothers, four grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, July 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now