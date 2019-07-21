|
|
Carolyn Anne Winn, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 19, 2019.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Wilma Turner. She retired from Sears and was a member of the Tidewater Quilters Guild.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Robert Bradley Winn; daughter, Deborah J. Tatem and her husband, William, of Virginia Beach; two sons, Bobby A. Winn and his wife, Barbara, of Chesapeake and Stephen P. Winn and his wife, Kathryn, of Virginia Beach; a sister, two brothers, four grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, July 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019