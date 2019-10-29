|
|
Carolyn Baker Brothers, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Richard Foy and Mary Sue Baker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Brothers, Sr.
Carolyn was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and cook. She graduated from Sunbury High School. She was a member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church since 1961 and was the choir director over 40 years where she sang and played the organ and piano. She was a past member of the Prime-Time Singers and for many years organized and provided music for the Heart Fund in Sunbury.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Charles H. Brothers, Jr. and wife Wanda of Gates, NC; grandsons, Richie Brothers of Washington, NC and Wyatt Brothers; sister, Rita B. Brown and husband L.E. of Magnolia, NC and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2 PM in Whaleyville United Methodist Church by Rev. Jack Meservey and Rev. Burt Pearce. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 to 6:30 PM and other times at the home of Chuck and Wanda.
Special thanks to the ICU staff at Obici for their care and compassion during mom's illness. Memorial donations may be made to the Whaleyville UMC, Memorial Fund, 6312 Whaleyville Blvd, Suffolk VA 23438. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019