The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Whaleyville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Brothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Baker Brothers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Baker Brothers Obituary
Carolyn Baker Brothers, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Richard Foy and Mary Sue Baker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Brothers, Sr.

Carolyn was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and cook. She graduated from Sunbury High School. She was a member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church since 1961 and was the choir director over 40 years where she sang and played the organ and piano. She was a past member of the Prime-Time Singers and for many years organized and provided music for the Heart Fund in Sunbury.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Charles H. Brothers, Jr. and wife Wanda of Gates, NC; grandsons, Richie Brothers of Washington, NC and Wyatt Brothers; sister, Rita B. Brown and husband L.E. of Magnolia, NC and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2 PM in Whaleyville United Methodist Church by Rev. Jack Meservey and Rev. Burt Pearce. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 to 6:30 PM and other times at the home of Chuck and Wanda.

Special thanks to the ICU staff at Obici for their care and compassion during mom's illness. Memorial donations may be made to the Whaleyville UMC, Memorial Fund, 6312 Whaleyville Blvd, Suffolk VA 23438. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Download Now