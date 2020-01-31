|
On Monday, January 27, just days before her 79th birthday, Carolyn Bass Cornelius went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born in Weldon, North Carolina, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Carroll Edward Bass and Francis Adelaide Anderson Bass. She had five siblings, Barbara, Beulah Jean, Dale and the late Mary Lou and George. In 1959, Carolyn married Ronald Cornelius, Sr. Together they had three children, Christine Vaughan (Daryl), Arlene Truhett (Allen) and Ronald Cornelius (Christine). She was blessed with six grandchildren, Brandon, Casey, Ashley, Wesley, Lindsey and Jacob; great grandchildren include, Brody, McKinley, Levi, Lucy and Matthew.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020