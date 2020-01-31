The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Carolyn Bass Cornelius Obituary
On Monday, January 27, just days before her 79th birthday, Carolyn Bass Cornelius went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born in Weldon, North Carolina, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Carroll Edward Bass and Francis Adelaide Anderson Bass. She had five siblings, Barbara, Beulah Jean, Dale and the late Mary Lou and George. In 1959, Carolyn married Ronald Cornelius, Sr. Together they had three children, Christine Vaughan (Daryl), Arlene Truhett (Allen) and Ronald Cornelius (Christine). She was blessed with six grandchildren, Brandon, Casey, Ashley, Wesley, Lindsey and Jacob; great grandchildren include, Brody, McKinley, Levi, Lucy and Matthew.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020
