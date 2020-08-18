Carolyn B. Britton passed away on Aug. 5, 2020. She was born to the late Ned and Sarah Beatrice Britton and also preceded in death by her son, Michael T. Britton, Sr. Carolyn attended Norfolk Public Schools. She was survived by a son, Darrell A. Britton, Sr.; daughter, Thomasine Mullen; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a loving sister, Dorothy B. Norfleet; special niece, Sheila B. Austin; special nephew, Linwood A. Britton; special great great niece, Jermeka Britton and a host of family and friends. A funeral will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. A viewing will be held on Thurs. at Metropolitan, Berkley.



