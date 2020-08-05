1/
Carolyn Braun Whitehead
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Braun Whitehead, 86, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020.

Carolyn was born on March 28, 1934 to the late Hershel and Portia Barber in Cedartown, GA. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Forrest A. Baker, Robert L. Redding, Neal Braun and Walter C. Whitehead; son, Forrest G. Baker; brother, Bob Barber and granddaughter, Jennifer L. Carter. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Delores A. Hux (Jeff) and Deborah C. Sessoms (Steve); grandchildren, Johnnie R. Carter, Charlene N. Duncan, Stephen Joshua Sessoms, Krystal B. Johnson, and Kimberly B. Garr and eleven great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Norfolk. Family always came first to Carolyn; she had a special place in her heart for her grand and great-grandkids. She loved shopping, especially for shoes and girl trips with her daughters. A lover of all animals, Carolyn was especially fond of poodles and Siamese cats.

The family would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to the staff of Cedar Manor Assisted Living in Chesapeake for the excellent care given to their mother. With special recognition to Pat and Erica who will always hold a special place in their hearts. Also to Heartland Hospice staff for their caring support to the family. Thank you Tara for walking us gently through this journey.

A service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502, on Friday, August 7 at 1:30 pm with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Association in Carolyn's name at www.alz.org. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
01:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
