Home

POWERED BY

Services
Indian River Baptist Church
1600 Laurel Ave
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian River Baptist Church
1600 Laurel Ave
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn D. Jones Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn D. Jones Griffin Obituary
Carolyn D. Jones Griffin

Carolyn D. Jones Griffin of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on June the 14th 2019.

She was a loving mother, wife, sister, and daughter who cherished her faith in Christ and enjoyed taking care of the children at her church nursery and bowling with her husband.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter R. Jones and Ophelia M. Jones and her brother, Wayne Jones. Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Jack Griffin; sister, Donna Davis; sons, Jamie and David and his wife, Julie; and grandsons, Tim and Jackson.

The memorial service will be held at Indian River Baptist Church, 1600 Laurel Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23325 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.