Carolyn D. Jones Griffin



Carolyn D. Jones Griffin of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on June the 14th 2019.



She was a loving mother, wife, sister, and daughter who cherished her faith in Christ and enjoyed taking care of the children at her church nursery and bowling with her husband.



She was predeceased by her parents, Walter R. Jones and Ophelia M. Jones and her brother, Wayne Jones. Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Jack Griffin; sister, Donna Davis; sons, Jamie and David and his wife, Julie; and grandsons, Tim and Jackson.



The memorial service will be held at Indian River Baptist Church, 1600 Laurel Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23325 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association.



