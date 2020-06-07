Carolyn Delores Skinner, age 76, passed away on June 1, 2020 at DePaul Medical Center. She was born in Norfolk, VA on November 7, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Sidney J. Skinner; daughters, Jacqueline Skinner & Joyce Wood (Irwin, III); grandchildren, Sidney G. Sawyer, MAurice Green, II, Joya L. Wood, Jaheim Johnson, step-grandchildren, Irvin Wood, IV & Sierra Wood; siblings, Randy McCoy (Diane), Betty McCoy, Steven McCoy, Antonio McCoy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom & Delores McCoy, daughters, Cindy Quildon & Janet Skinner; two sisters, Patricia & Shirley; six brothers, Lawrence, Donnell, Calvin, Bobby, Jerry & Mike. Carolyn was a baptized member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1961. She worked for Norfolk Public Schools (cafeteria, teachers aide & maintenance) and Norfolk Social Services (companion care aide). She attended Booker T. Washington High School (Norfolk), and was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. Viewing 2-6pm Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2pm in Graves Funeral Home (Norfolk). gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.