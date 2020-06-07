Carolyn Delores (McCoy) Skinner
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Delores Skinner, age 76, passed away on June 1, 2020 at DePaul Medical Center. She was born in Norfolk, VA on November 7, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Sidney J. Skinner; daughters, Jacqueline Skinner & Joyce Wood (Irwin, III); grandchildren, Sidney G. Sawyer, MAurice Green, II, Joya L. Wood, Jaheim Johnson, step-grandchildren, Irvin Wood, IV & Sierra Wood; siblings, Randy McCoy (Diane), Betty McCoy, Steven McCoy, Antonio McCoy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom & Delores McCoy, daughters, Cindy Quildon & Janet Skinner; two sisters, Patricia & Shirley; six brothers, Lawrence, Donnell, Calvin, Bobby, Jerry & Mike. Carolyn was a baptized member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1961. She worked for Norfolk Public Schools (cafeteria, teachers aide & maintenance) and Norfolk Social Services (companion care aide). She attended Booker T. Washington High School (Norfolk), and was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. Viewing 2-6pm Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2pm in Graves Funeral Home (Norfolk). gravesfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
02:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved