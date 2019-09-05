The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Fisher Funeral Home 
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Baptist
Carolyn Delores Smith


1945 - 2019
Carolyn Delores Smith Obituary
Carolyn Delores Smith of 801 Dorset Avenue, was born, February 13, 1945, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late Walter A. Smith, Sr. and Margaret T. Smith. She was employed by Suffolk Public Schools for 36 years as a librarian. She was also a member of Third Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star Truxton Chapter. Viewing on Friday, September 6 from 12-7. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, Third Baptist @ 11:00. . For the full obituary, please refer to Fisher Funeral Home's 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA website. www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019
