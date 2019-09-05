|
|
Carolyn Delores Smith of 801 Dorset Avenue, was born, February 13, 1945, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late Walter A. Smith, Sr. and Margaret T. Smith. She was employed by Suffolk Public Schools for 36 years as a librarian. She was also a member of Third Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star Truxton Chapter. Viewing on Friday, September 6 from 12-7. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, Third Baptist @ 11:00. . For the full obituary, please refer to Fisher Funeral Home's 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA website. www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019