|
|
Carolyn Ehrenworth Harrison, 74, of Norfolk, VA, passed away May 9th 2019.Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Lula-Mae Ehrenworth. She was retired from accounting at the City of Norfolk School Board.Survived by her loving husband of 46 years, William â€œBuddyâ€ Harrison and sons, Jason and Billy, along with four grandchildren.A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13th, 2019, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 11, 2019