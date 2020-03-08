|
Carolyn Elizabeth Hodges Balcom, age 84, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA.
A remarkable woman, she was born in Covington, VA April 16, 1935 to Mary Apperson Hodges & Paul Wister Hodges. As her father died before her second birthday, she was raised by a single mother who worked full time to set an indelible impression upon Carolyn. Her grandmother Rowena Peters Hodges and her aunt, Aline Hodges are credited with raising her in her early years. Carolyn graduated from Clifton Forge High School and attended two years at Mary Washington College to then graduate from John Hopkins University School of Nursing with a BS in Nursing in 1958. Her Nursing interest was spurred by the encouragement from her mother, her uncle Raymond Hodges and his wife Sophia (Su) Hodges ,who wanted her to be independent. Raymond & Su supported her as their own child, Su is credited in introducing her to her partner in crime, Roger C. Balcom, after 6 years of dating, they married in 1958.
Having been lifelong residents in the Northern, Va area, Carolyn and Roger settled in Sterling Va, where Carolyn utilized her skills as an RN for what would become 40 plus years, primarily working for INOVA. Carolyn concurrently established herself as an avid quilter, a master baker of bread, a diabetes activist, an avid traveler, and a lover of sunsets. As a woman of action, she was passionate in her faith which was self-evident in her participation, volunteering and contributions to her family in the United Methodist Church. After working nights and raising a gaggle of children, she chose to volunteer as a Parish Nurse to simply demonstrate that kindness should not have set business hours. She and Roger relocated to Atlantic Shores in Virginia Beach where she had many endearing friendships within the community.
Carolyn was a joyful soul but never more so than when she spent time with family. Carolyn is predeceased by Roger C. Balcom and is survived by her children Peggy Heimbach (Leon), Cathy Gargano (Dave), Linda Jinks, Laura Gadsby (Brian) and David Balcom (Jenn), her grandchildren; Kathy Jinks, Robert Jinks (Hannah), Kaitlyn Gadsby, Andrew Gadsby, Alexander Balcom, Julia Gadsby and Connor Balcom. The two newest additions to the family Nathaniel and Rueben Jinks were ambassadors that had only recently ushered Carolyn into the role of Great Grandmother.
Two memorial services will be held: Friday, March 13th at 2:00pm at Francis Asbury UMC, 1871 North Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, (reception to follow) and Saturday, March 21st at 11:00am at Arcola UMC, 24757 Evergreen Mills Rd Sterling VA 20166, (visitation at 10 am). Reception to follow at the home of David & Jenn Balcom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following: Atlantic Shores Employee Gift Fund, American Diabetes Association or Loudoun Interfaith Relief. Alternatively, or in concert with, you may find an opportunity to humbly bestow kindness upon others in the way that Carolyn lived her life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020