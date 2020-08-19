1/
Carolyn Gillette Fletcher
Franklin - Mary Carolyn Gillette Fletcher, 85, died August 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest E. Fletcher and a son Ernest E. Fletcher, Jr. She was the daughter of the late Percy Carroll Gillette and Mary Carson Beale Gillette.

Mrs. Fletcher is survived by two daughters, Sharon M. Fletcher and Tammy J. Fletcher and a son Tommy R. Fletcher, two grandchildren, Matthew L. Pitts and Amanda F. McGinty (Darin) and one great granddaughter Raelynn Mary McGinty.

A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Thursday August 20, 2020 at Poplar Spring Cemetery with Matthew Lewis Pitts officiating.

www.wrightfuneralhome.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Poplar Spring Cemetery
