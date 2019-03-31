Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Rhodes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn H. Rhodes

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carolyn Rhodes, beloved Professor Emerita of English and Womenâ€™s Studies, Old Dominion University, died on March 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Born Carolyn Hodgson on May 16, 1925, in Birmingham, Alabama, only child of Lester Hodgson and Dolly G. Hodgson, young Carolyn spent her childhood between Alabama and New York City, where she attended Hunter College High School and met her mentor, Ruth Lilienthal, whom she memorialized in What the Teacher Taught: Remembering Ruth Lilienthal: (http://chrhodes.com). Carolyn went on to earn Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and English from the University of Alabama and a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from Columbia University, where she met Ernest Meyers, her first husband. As a young widow after Ernest Meyersâ€™s premature death, Carolyn returned to graduate school, earning both a Master of Arts degree and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Kentucky (1965), while also raising their two children, Richard and Babette. During these years, Carolyn was recipient of the Higgins Teaching Fellowship for nine semesters, and she also worked at the Veterans Administration in Lexington, Kentucky, administering psychometric tests, as an Editorial Assistant for Railway Age Magazine, and as an Instructor of English Language Orientation for Indonesian students. Upon completing the Ph.D., Carolyn was offered faculty positions both at Old Dominion University and at Virginia Tech, which offered a higher salary. Because she wanted to live by the ocean, Carolyn chose ODU and moved her family to Norfolk, where she met her second husband, Ernest Rhodes. An international expert in American fiction, women writers, American feminism, and science fiction, Carolyn Rhodes edited First Person Female American: A Selected and Annotated Bibliography of the Autobiographies of American Women Living After 1950 (Troy, NY: Whitson, 1980). Among the highlights of Carolynâ€™s distinguished career at ODU were being selected as a Fulbright Lecturer in American Literature at Babes-Bolyai University in Romania (1982-83) and as a Fulbright Lecturer in American Literature at Peking University, Beijing, Peopleâ€™s Republic of China. She also co-founded the vibrant and powerful University Womenâ€™s Caucus, which recognized her â€œas the person making the greatest contribution to advancing the status of women at Old Dominion University during the first decade of the Caucus, 1973-1983.â€ She served as Principal Investigator for the Womenâ€™s Studies Pilot Grant funded by the National Endowment of the Humanities (1977-78), which established the Womenâ€™s Studies Program at Old Dominion University as the first in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She also was a co-founder of the Friends of Womenâ€™s Studies, and was instrumental in establishing the Womenâ€™s Center. In addition, Carolyn Rhodes was co-founder of the Feminist Education Trust Fund at ODU, for which she was Trustee 1978-1981, and she served as the president of the Womenâ€™s Caucus of the South Atlantic Modern Language Association, 1975-76. She received numerous additional honors, including recognition as a Woman of Distinction by the YWCA of Southampton Roads, being named â€œTeacher of the Yearâ€ by Delta Sigma Lambda, a sorority for returning women students ages 25 and older, and election to lifetime membership by the Kentucky Psychological Association. Post-retirement, Carolyn donated her papers to the University Libraries and provided a six-part oral history interview available to the public at (http://bit.ly/2WuKe1V). Also, as avid birdwatchers, Carolyn and Ernie Rhodes traversed the globe, hiking in rainforests and exploring every continent except Antarctica. A kind, charismatic and open-minded intellectual, Carolyn also maintained a lively social life, hosting wonderful parties and cultivating countless rich friendships with former colleagues, students, book club members, and feminist friends of all ages. She was an invaluable mentor and editor whose contributions have been widely acknowledged and who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by Ernest Rhodes, Carolyn is survived by her daughter Babette Meyers, to whom she was devoted, her son Richard Meyers (AKA Richard Hell, the novelist and musician), her granddaughter Ruby, former daughter-in-law Sheelagh Bevan, stepsons Stanley Rhodes and Lloyd Rhodes, and many, many very dear friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Norfolk Botanical Garden or the Carolyn Rhodes Undergraduate Scholarship at Old Dominion University (https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=1c0e01&allocation=Womens+Studies). Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries