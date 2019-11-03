The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
1101 Campostella Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Haigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Haigler


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Haigler Obituary
Carolyn Mae Haigler, 70, passed away on October 23, 2019. Born on August 8, 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lawrence Riddick, Sr. and Evelyn Drew.

She attended I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Virginia. She continued her education at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland, graduating with an associate degree in accounting.

Carolyn retired from the United States Department of Justice in 2008 with 41 years of service.

Carolyn interests were reading and sewing to include spending time with family and friends. She also donated to various charities throughout the years while touching many lives with her generosity.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents. Brother, Lawrence Riddick, Jr. Sister, Shelby Gloude.

Carolyn is survived by her Son, John Haigler; Sisters, Gwendolyn Perry and Tonjania Temple; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 12pm to 6pm at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Another viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12pm-7pm at the CORPREW FUNERAL HOME. 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23704 with a Graveside service to follow on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Roosevelt Memorial Park. 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA. 23320
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Corprew Funeral Home 
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -