Carolyn Horton Jones, 81, passed away November 14, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, NC the daughter of the late James L. and Sophie S. Horton. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Roland Gay Jones; her daughter, Sharon Gay Jones; and her sister, Patricia Ann Mecham. Carolyn retired from Suffolk Public Schools serving as a bus aide. Carolyn is survived by her sons, Joseph M. Jones and Anthony K. Jones; grandsons, Keith and Scott Jones; sisters, Alice J. Johnson, Gloria L. Edwards, Betty Horton, and Jackie Horton; brothers, James C. Horton and Timothy L. Horton. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parker United Methodist Church Cemetery, 59 Parkers Church Rd., Corapeake, NC 27926 with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation with limited gathering and social distancing encouraged on Tuesday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
