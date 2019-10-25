|
Carolyn Hunnings Watson, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Norfolk. She was born in Virginia to the late Luther and Marjorie Hunnings and she was predeceased by her sister, June Abbott as well. Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and caretaker to numerous children. She is survived by her sons, Brian Watson (Jennifer), Sean Watson (Stacey), and David Watson (Cristina); three siblings, Peggy Hunnings, Glena Bellflower, and Chip Hunnings; five grandchildren, Sara, Jason, Alyssa, Finn and Grace and one great grandson, Wyatt.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2:45pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 3pm at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019