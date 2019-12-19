|
|
Carolyn Irvin, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away December 17, 2019, at Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Carolyn was born March 25, 1933, in Norfolk, VA, to Aubrey H. and Susie B. Lucas.
She worked many years as a cashier for Colonial Stores and retired as a teller from Dominion Bank. She enjoyed many fun-filled days of camping at Indian Cove and on the road.
Carolyn is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Irvin. She is survived by four sons, Edward B. Irvin, William D. Irvin, Byron C. Irvin of Chesapeake, and Barry H. Irvin of Norfolk; daughter, Brenda Powers of Chesapeake; and by many grand and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Sybil Fisher-Naujoks of Norfolk, and Betty Brock of Virginia Beach.
Special thanks to Freda H. Gordon Hospice, Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation Center, Caregiver Rosemary and Caregiver & special friend Barbara.
Visitation will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12pm, with funeral service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019