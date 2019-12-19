The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Irvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Irvin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Irvin Obituary
Carolyn Irvin, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away December 17, 2019, at Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Carolyn was born March 25, 1933, in Norfolk, VA, to Aubrey H. and Susie B. Lucas.

She worked many years as a cashier for Colonial Stores and retired as a teller from Dominion Bank. She enjoyed many fun-filled days of camping at Indian Cove and on the road.

Carolyn is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Irvin. She is survived by four sons, Edward B. Irvin, William D. Irvin, Byron C. Irvin of Chesapeake, and Barry H. Irvin of Norfolk; daughter, Brenda Powers of Chesapeake; and by many grand and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Sybil Fisher-Naujoks of Norfolk, and Betty Brock of Virginia Beach.

Special thanks to Freda H. Gordon Hospice, Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation Center, Caregiver Rosemary and Caregiver & special friend Barbara.

Visitation will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12pm, with funeral service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -