Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Celestial Baptist Church
Carolyn J. Garrett

Carolyn J. Garrett Obituary
Carolyn Jean Newby Garrett transitioned from life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and community supporter to the City of Portsmouth. In 1993 she founded Jems Banquet facility. Through her organization she beneficially and humbly serviced statesmen, city leaders, local churches, and many other locally based businesses.She is survived by seven children, eleven grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be handled through Corprew Funeral Home, and the home going celebration at Celestial Baptist Church on Friday, February 8, 2019 @ 11:00 AM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
