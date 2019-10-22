|
Marlboro, NJ - On Thursday Oct. 17 2019, Carolyn Knight of Manor Drive was called to her heavenly Father's side and entered into eternal rest at Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, MD. She was born Dec 20, 1945 to Edith Haskins (Skinner) 1925 - 1998 and James Haskins 1909 - 1976 in Norfolk, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband Irvin Knight (1943 - 2006), a sister, Thomasine Couther (1943 - 1983) and leaves to mourn a sister, Valerie Pitt of Norfolk, VA, a daughter Shenika Knight of Brandywine, MD, a son Terrence Knight (Jessica) of Arundel, ME, grandchildren Syniah Fitch, Alston Fitch and Olivia Robichaud-Knight. A sister in-law Dr. Geneva K. Johnson of Fredericksburg, VA, brother in-laws Louis Knight (Jagarani) of Indian Head, MD and Rufus Knight (Loretta) of Rustburg, VA, a host of nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Carolyn enjoyed being with family and friends, sharing God's Word, music and games, especially scrabble. She was a faithful servant at Sayre Woods Bible Church in Old Bridge, NJ, and served as a Sunday school teacher and administrator.
Growing up in Norfolk, Carolyn attended public school and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. She went on to graduate from Norfolk State University earning a bachelor's degree in education. After graduation Carolyn began her education career in the New York State public school system. Carolyn continued her education to earn a master's in education from Kean University and completed several master classes from notable schools like Long Island University, Rutgers and Princeton. Carolyn retired from the New York public school system as an esteemed guidance counselor. We will truly miss Carolyn's beautiful soul that constantly supported, encouraged and lifted up any family or friend in need.
Home going Services are
as follows:
Viewing:
Thursday 6pm -8pm
Metropolitan Funeral Home 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, Va 23523
Funeral:
Friday 11am
Repass to follow
Mt. Zion Baptist Church 900 Middlesex St,
Norfolk, VA 23523
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019