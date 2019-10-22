The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Haskins Knight


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Haskins Knight Obituary
Marlboro, NJ - On Thursday Oct. 17 2019, Carolyn Knight of Manor Drive was called to her heavenly Father's side and entered into eternal rest at Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, MD. She was born Dec 20, 1945 to Edith Haskins (Skinner) 1925 - 1998 and James Haskins 1909 - 1976 in Norfolk, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband Irvin Knight (1943 - 2006), a sister, Thomasine Couther (1943 - 1983) and leaves to mourn a sister, Valerie Pitt of Norfolk, VA, a daughter Shenika Knight of Brandywine, MD, a son Terrence Knight (Jessica) of Arundel, ME, grandchildren Syniah Fitch, Alston Fitch and Olivia Robichaud-Knight. A sister in-law Dr. Geneva K. Johnson of Fredericksburg, VA, brother in-laws Louis Knight (Jagarani) of Indian Head, MD and Rufus Knight (Loretta) of Rustburg, VA, a host of nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Carolyn enjoyed being with family and friends, sharing God's Word, music and games, especially scrabble. She was a faithful servant at Sayre Woods Bible Church in Old Bridge, NJ, and served as a Sunday school teacher and administrator.

Growing up in Norfolk, Carolyn attended public school and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. She went on to graduate from Norfolk State University earning a bachelor's degree in education. After graduation Carolyn began her education career in the New York State public school system. Carolyn continued her education to earn a master's in education from Kean University and completed several master classes from notable schools like Long Island University, Rutgers and Princeton. Carolyn retired from the New York public school system as an esteemed guidance counselor. We will truly miss Carolyn's beautiful soul that constantly supported, encouraged and lifted up any family or friend in need.

Home going Services are

as follows:

Viewing:

Thursday 6pm -8pm

Metropolitan Funeral Home 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, Va 23523

Funeral:

Friday 11am

Repass to follow

Mt. Zion Baptist Church 900 Middlesex St,

Norfolk, VA 23523
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now