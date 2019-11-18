The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA 23867
(434) 535-8282
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA 23867
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA 23867
Carolyn Jarratt Obituary
Carolyn Jarratt, 63, of Boykins, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Wayne Jarratt; two sons, Richard Jarratt (Crissy) and Chad Jarratt (Karen); six grandchildren, Haile

e Jarratt, Tyler Jarratt, Rachel Jarratt, Matthew Jarratt, Austin Jarratt and Madilyn Jarratt; five sisters, Gloria Kolodziej, Cathy White (Doug), Brenda Thomas (Wynne), Robin Bryant (Jerry) and Diane Lipari and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jarratt was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, was the light of her life.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia. Interment will follow at Capron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and at other times at the residence of her sister, Brenda Thomas in Drewryville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boykins Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 347, Boykins, Virginia 23827.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 18, 2019
