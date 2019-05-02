|
Carolyn L. Sims, 72, of Norfolk, peacefully departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Eula Faine. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Ronda Butler, sons Michael Butler and Keith Butler (KIra), three brothers, six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Services will be held, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the hour of 11:00 a.m., in The Historic First Baptist Church, Bute St, 418 E. Bute St, Norfolk. Services of Comfort are being provided by Premier Funeral Services, (757)776-6048 www.thepremierfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019