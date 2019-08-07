|
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Sandbridge-Backbay Virginia Beach. She passed away August 4, 2019 after being ill for some time.
Carolyn was an Artist her whole life. She loved acrylic and water color painting. She and her husband Mac made and sold folk art and vintage Christmas Decor together for years. Carolyn had a deep love for the Christmas Season and had a very large collection of antique Christmas ornaments and decor. She also made and sold Native American Indian Relics for some time. Her yard was full of many flowers with over 80 Rose bushes at one time. She truly loved working in her garden with Daniel, Melissa and Mac.
She is predeceased by her son, Robert Scott Haywood; granddaughter, Melissa A. Haywood; late husband Robert L. Haywood; parents, Randall Louis Coakley and Jean Lorraine Ewers; sisters, Jeanette K. Coakley and Sheryl A. Coakley; brothers, Gregory A. Coakley and Michael C. Coakley; nephew, Charles K. Beasley; niece, Catherine Coakley; in-laws Darlene Brightwell and David Haywood and the recent passing of a dear friend Kathy Jennings.
She is survived by her loving husband Earl "Mac" Woodard; two sons, Brandon S. Haywood and Don R. Haywood; brothers, RL Coakley, Phillip Coakley and Steve Holt; sisters, Debra Febish and Alicia Williams; grandsons, Robert Daniel Haywood, Jerry Vincent Haywood and Gino Antino Haywood; daughter in-laws, Cindy Haywood and Tina Louise Haywood; great grandchildren, Emma Elizabeth Haywood and Roman Michael Haywood; sister in-law Sophia Coakley; nephews, Chris Coakley, Randall Coakley, Karl Coakley, Sidney Beasley and Jonathon Febish; nieces, Katie Beasley, Amanda Williams and Amy Jennings and a dear friend, Neeraj Dabgotra.
There is So Much to say about this very Special woman that I could go on forever. She will Truly be missed by everyone that knew her. Peace be with you Baby and I love you so Much.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 10th @ 12:30 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel, 1801 Baltic Ave. Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019