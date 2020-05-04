Carolyn Hawe (1932-2020) of Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April, 25, 2020.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Russell, her son Richard, and her grandsons Robert Jr, Ryan, and Nicolas. She is survived by her children Hilarie, Carol, Robert, Mark, Abby, Jim, Meredith, Natalia; ten grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her own children, Carolyn also provided a loving home to 85 foster children for more than two decades.
Carolyn was an avid reader. She loved to cook and play bridge. Vacationing in London with her husband, and traveling around the globe with family were among her most cherished memories.
For ten years Carolyn volunteered her free time to the Hotline Thrift Store in the Outer Banks of NC. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request her memory be honored with a memorial donation to the Outer Banks Hotline at https://www.obhotline.org/donate/.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 4 to May 8, 2020.