Carolyn Peoples Sands
1/1/1948 - 5/16/2020

Carolyn was a unique person who will be both celebrated and missed by her life-long friends, neighbors and professional associates. She believed in the power of education to improve life. So, it makes sense that much of her life was devoted to educating elementary students and teachers. She touched the lives of many as a teacher at Monroe and Camp Allen Elementary Schools and principal of Tanner's Creek and Camp Allen Elementary Schools. She earned a doctorate from Nova University. Carolyn loved traveling with Fred, old movies, golf, rescuing animals, sushi, and sharing a good laugh with friends. She was always willing to help others in whatever capacity that was needed. For all these reasons, and more, she will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Carolyn. We love you.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
