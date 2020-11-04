1/2
Carolyn Sadler Deans
Carolyn Deans, 53, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020 after a brave battle with glioblastoma. Carolyn was a beautiful, compassionate soul who will be missed dearly by all who had the honor of knowing her. She was predeceased by her husband, Bryan Deans. Left to honor her memory are her children, Zachary and Caylin Sawyer, parents Allan and Barbara Sadler, brothers Jonathan (Sara) and Scott, and nieces Melody and Hayley. A celebration of life will be held when health safety can be ensured.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
