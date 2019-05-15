Carolyn Sue Farley, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 after an 8 year struggle with Alzheimerâ€™s disease.She was born on July 23rd, 1940 in Davy, WV to the late Rans and Grace (Payne) Dangerfield. Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother R.E Dangerfield and Sister Dean Linkous. Carolyn is survived by her sister Katie (Jack) Litz, of Kingsport, TN. Left to cherish her memory is her high school sweetheart, favorite sailor, best friend and loving husband LCDR Harold Farley Jr, USN, RET; two sons Butch (Dina) and Greg (Theresa); beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brandon) Vaughn, Kyle, Kaden, Sarah (Nich) Wilcoxson; a great grandson Mason and a host of other family and friends.Carolyn was a loving Mom and Mamaw. She was a Godly example and her legacy will live on in our hearts forever!Although she endured many challenges throughout her illness, she never complained or gave in to the difficulties that she faced on a daily basis.Carolyn was a true, loving and supportive Navy Wife throughout Haroldâ€™s 30 year career, enduring long deployments and extended overseas separation. She was active in both Enlisted and Officer Wives clubs and enjoyed hosting holiday meals for single sailors away from home. She truly enjoyed her role as a Navy Wife and being a â€œsurrogate Momâ€ to many hundreds of Navy men and women.Carolyn lived a life of devoted faithfulness and service to others. She was always willing to volunteer whenever or wherever needed. She loved the Lord and one of her greatest joys was ministering to others, especially seniors.Carolynâ€™s family would like to thank Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia. In home respite care worker, June Welch and Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care (Rhonda Parker, Angela Isaacs, Chaplain Wanda Leffall, Judy McDonald and other staff) for their kindness, care and unfailing support throughout the latter part of this journey. Additionally, a special thanks to Karen Twiddy-Moore for her invaluable help, Curt and Debbie Seth for their love, support and many visits.A celebration of Carolynâ€™s life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday May 17th at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk VA. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Carolynâ€™s memory to â€œAlzheimerâ€™s Disease Researchâ€, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg MD 20871 or to CHKD, P.O Box 2156, Norfolk VA 23501. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 15 to May 16, 2019