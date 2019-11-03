The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The American Legion #327
705 Lesner Ave
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Gardner Obituary
Carolyn Sue Gardner passed away on October 12, 2019.

Carol was a loving mother and grandmother who was the most giving and big hearted person who enjoyed life, loved to dance and was an avid gardener and outdoor enthusiast. She was a member of the Moose Lodge for over 40 years, VFW Post #4809 and the American Legion Post #327.

Carol was born in Maryland to the late Ernest and Myrtle Gill and was also predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Gardner; daughter, Connie Lynn Gardner; and a brother, Jack Gill.

Carol is survived by 3 daughters, Deborah Gardner Beckett (Jeff), Vicki Gardner Calderwood (Robert) and Dawn Tompkins Hardin (David); 5 grandchildren, Michael and Jessy Kessinger, Cody and John Lavin and Joseph Hardin; a great-granddaughter, Ashley Kessinger; a sister, Lynn Cannon (Wade); 2 brothers, Steve and Robert Gill; and her former husband and best friend, John Tompkins.

A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Sat, Nov. 9, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at The American Legion #327, 705 Lesner Ave, Norfolk, VA 23518. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The at arthritis.org.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -