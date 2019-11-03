|
Carolyn Sue Gardner passed away on October 12, 2019.
Carol was a loving mother and grandmother who was the most giving and big hearted person who enjoyed life, loved to dance and was an avid gardener and outdoor enthusiast. She was a member of the Moose Lodge for over 40 years, VFW Post #4809 and the American Legion Post #327.
Carol was born in Maryland to the late Ernest and Myrtle Gill and was also predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Gardner; daughter, Connie Lynn Gardner; and a brother, Jack Gill.
Carol is survived by 3 daughters, Deborah Gardner Beckett (Jeff), Vicki Gardner Calderwood (Robert) and Dawn Tompkins Hardin (David); 5 grandchildren, Michael and Jessy Kessinger, Cody and John Lavin and Joseph Hardin; a great-granddaughter, Ashley Kessinger; a sister, Lynn Cannon (Wade); 2 brothers, Steve and Robert Gill; and her former husband and best friend, John Tompkins.
A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Sat, Nov. 9, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at The American Legion #327, 705 Lesner Ave, Norfolk, VA 23518. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The at arthritis.org.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019