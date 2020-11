Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Todd Schaubach, 83, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020.



A Norfolk native Mrs. Schaubach was preceded in death by her parents Moses Gilbert Todd and Ruby Todd.



Survivors include her husband George Elliott Schaubach, Jr.; two sons, Todd and Brad Schaubach, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Services will be private.



