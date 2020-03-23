The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Capeville Masonic Cemetery
Carolyn Travis Elliott


1939 - 2020
Born August 11, 1939, Carolyn Travis Elliott, 80, of Cape Charles, Virginia (on the Eastern Shore), went to be with the Lord, March 21, 2020, with her husband and two daughters by her side after a vigilant fight against Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her parents, Letcher and Evelyn Travis; and her brother, Letcher Lee Travis. Before retiring, Carolyn was employed in the health care field as a manager for Sentara Pediatric Associates as well as Virginia Center for Orthopedics. She was a long time member of Bayside Christian Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and in later years attended Capeville United Methodist Church. She was the wife of George Manning Elliott, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage this past March 16th. George became her caretaker as her health declined over the years and never left her side.

In addition to her husband, George Manning Elliott, Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Karen Elliott Rothrock of Annapolis, Maryland, Brenda Elliott Claffy (Robert Louis Claffy, Jr.) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, Erinn Claffy Vitas (Mike), Gordon Manning Rothrock, Morgan Alexandra Claffy; and a brother-in-law, Jan Gordon Elliott.

A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held graveside at Capeville Masonic Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm with Reverend Linda Lowe officiating. No reception will be held at this time in light of CDC health restrictions.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Malinda Dowling, Rettia Elder, Tina LeCato, RN and the entire Riverside Shore Hospice team for the incredible care they gave Carolyn as the disease gradually took her independence away.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that contributions be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418 or Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H.H. Scott, 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2020
