|
|
Ivor â€" Carolyn Wade Drewry, 79, died March 20, 2019. She was born May 29, 1939, to Herman Wade and Lizzie Slade Wade, and was married February 15, 1958, to E. Oscar Drewry, all three of whom predeceased her.Mrs. Drewry was a native and lifelong resident of Southampton County, living in the Berlin community until declining health required her to move to The Village at Woods Edge and then to East Pavilion. She was a member of Millfield Baptist Church.She is survived by her daughter, Kay Drewry Cass and son-in-law Mark of Courtland.A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Millfield Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brooks Gale officiating. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019