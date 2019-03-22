Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Drewry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Wade Drewry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Wade Drewry Obituary
Ivor â€" Carolyn Wade Drewry, 79, died March 20, 2019. She was born May 29, 1939, to Herman Wade and Lizzie Slade Wade, and was married February 15, 1958, to E. Oscar Drewry, all three of whom predeceased her.Mrs. Drewry was a native and lifelong resident of Southampton County, living in the Berlin community until declining health required her to move to The Village at Woods Edge and then to East Pavilion. She was a member of Millfield Baptist Church.She is survived by her daughter, Kay Drewry Cass and son-in-law Mark of Courtland.A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Millfield Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brooks Gale officiating. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.