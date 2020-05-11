Carrie Lee Joyner Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin- Carrie Lee "Billie" Joyner Wood, 87, widow of John Oliver "JJ" Wood, Jr., passed away peacefully, May 9, 2020, in her room at the Village at Woods Edge. She was a native of Southampton County, a daughter of the late Samuel Lee and Dahlia Story Joyner, and was raised by the late Burgess and Carrie Story Joyner. She was also predeceased by two brothers Ellis Lee Joyner and George S. Joyner. She was a 1950 graduate of Franklin High School, and a longtime member of Sycamore Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Larry Wood and wife Fran, of Courtland, and Jeffrey Wood and wife Susan, of Franklin, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Southampton Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Village at Woods Edge and Kindred Hospice for their love and care. Memorial donations may be made to Sycamore Baptist Church or a favorite charity.

www.wrightfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Burial
Southampton Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved