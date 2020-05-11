Franklin- Carrie Lee "Billie" Joyner Wood, 87, widow of John Oliver "JJ" Wood, Jr., passed away peacefully, May 9, 2020, in her room at the Village at Woods Edge. She was a native of Southampton County, a daughter of the late Samuel Lee and Dahlia Story Joyner, and was raised by the late Burgess and Carrie Story Joyner. She was also predeceased by two brothers Ellis Lee Joyner and George S. Joyner. She was a 1950 graduate of Franklin High School, and a longtime member of Sycamore Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Larry Wood and wife Fran, of Courtland, and Jeffrey Wood and wife Susan, of Franklin, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Southampton Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Village at Woods Edge and Kindred Hospice for their love and care. Memorial donations may be made to Sycamore Baptist Church or a favorite charity.
www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 11, 2020.