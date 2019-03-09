|
SUFFOLK â€" Carrie Lee Myers, 86, of the 4400 block of Winona Trail passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in a local hospital. She was born on April 14, 1932 in Blacksburg, VA to the late Philip and Carrie Spear.She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jim Myers; and her brother, Curt G. Spear and his wife Bobbie.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by Rev. Harry Spear. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 â€" 7 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2019