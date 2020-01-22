The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Reveille United Methodist Church
4200 Cary Street Rd
Richmond, VA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Smith Memorial Cemetery
Poquoson, VA
View Map
Carrie White Moore Potts

Carrie White Moore Potts Obituary
Carrie White Moore Potts, 90, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She married the late Rev. Reginald "Reg" Harrell Potts, III in 1954.

Carrie taught business subjects and English for six years in Poquoson, Highland Springs, and Warwick. She worked at Langley Air Force Base teaching military correspondence, worked as a church secretary and served on Henrico Red Cross Board for three years. She and her late husband conducted tours in the United States and Europe. She was involved in her church choir, United Methodist Women, and Commonwealth Woman's Club.

Carrie enjoyed reading and attending music programs.

Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Reginald "Reg" Harrell Potts, III; parents, Carroll Lee Moore and Carrie White Moore and sibling, Carroll Lee Moore, Jr. (Gladys), Carrie is survived by her five children, Reginald H. Potts, IV (Susan), Carroll M. Potts (Jane), James S. Potts (FiancÃ©e, Kathy Scarberry), A. Caroline Chappell (Jay), Eleanor Lee Potts Lockhart (Todd); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as a niece, nephew, and beloved friends.

A memorial service in Richmond will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 24th at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd, Richmond, VA 23221. The family will receive friends in Poquoson 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Avenue in Poquoson with a graveside service immediately following in Smith Memorial Cemetery in Poquoson.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at The Hermitage for their compassionate care of Mom for the last few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd, Richmond, VA 23221.

Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
