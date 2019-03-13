Carroll Aubrey Williams was born on May 17, 1925 to the late Hersey and Helen Williams of Norfolk, Virginia. He departed this world on March 8, 2019 to join his Heavenly Father. Carroll attended Blair Junior High, Maury High School, and joined the Army in the European Theater during WWII. Upon his return he attended Virginia Tech graduating in 1950 with a BS in Civil Engineering and started his Civil Service career at the Army Corps of Engineers, then the Norfolk Naval Base, next was Wallops Island NASA and then he retired from Langley NASA.He is survived by his loving bride of 64 years Barbara Echols Williams, daughter Kathleen Wyatt(Charles), son Aubrey Williams(Tracy), grandchildren Skylar Scott, Morgan Wyatt, Garrett Williams, Carly Williams, and great-granddaughter Audrey Scott. Also surviving him is nephew Robert Williams (Theresa) and grand-niece Madison, brother in law Daniel Shriner(Darlene). He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Williams. He enjoyed his profession of civil engineering and designed the two homes where his family resided. After retiring he took up painting and participated in the ODU archaeological dig in Great Neck. He loved working in his yard among the azaleas, camellias and pines. Carroll enjoyed traveling with Barbara, as well as reading about history. He took on the challenge of tracing his family roots back to Ireland. A strong family man, he was dedicated in keeping in touch with family members and friends. As a Christian he lived his faith daily and enjoyed his church family at Virginia Beach Community Chapel. The family would like to thank Dr. Radkar, Intrepid Hospice and Cozy Home Care for their support during these times. In lieu of ï¬‚owers please donate to a . The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary