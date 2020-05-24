Carroll Taylor Wiseman, 46, passed away May 17 in Friendswood, Texas following a five year battle with cancer.
Carroll, a native of Virginia Beach, was the daughter of Waller and Anne Taylor. She was a graduate of First Colonial High School, James Madison University, and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Upon graduation as a pediatric nurse practitioner, Carroll worked at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) and as a school nurse in Patuxent River, MD and later in Friendswood, TX.
In addition to her parents, Carroll is survived by her husband, CAPT G. Reid Wiseman, USN, her two daughters, Ellie and Katherine, her sisters Catherine Taylor and Susan Taylor (Jonathan), her brother Robert Taylor (Jennifer), all of Virginia Beach, and seven nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in both Friendswood and Virginia Beach will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either CHKD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, Virginia, 23507 (chkd.org/give) or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Brain and Spine Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas, 77210-4486 (mdanderson.org/gifts).
Carroll, a native of Virginia Beach, was the daughter of Waller and Anne Taylor. She was a graduate of First Colonial High School, James Madison University, and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Upon graduation as a pediatric nurse practitioner, Carroll worked at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) and as a school nurse in Patuxent River, MD and later in Friendswood, TX.
In addition to her parents, Carroll is survived by her husband, CAPT G. Reid Wiseman, USN, her two daughters, Ellie and Katherine, her sisters Catherine Taylor and Susan Taylor (Jonathan), her brother Robert Taylor (Jennifer), all of Virginia Beach, and seven nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in both Friendswood and Virginia Beach will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either CHKD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, Virginia, 23507 (chkd.org/give) or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Brain and Spine Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas, 77210-4486 (mdanderson.org/gifts).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.