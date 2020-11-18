Carson Shea Morrisette passed away peacefully in her mom and dad's arms on November 16, 2020. Carson spent her 20 months here on earth fighting the rare genetic disease, Tay Sachs. Though her time with family was short, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her.



A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Princess Anne Memorial Park. The family asks those that are attending to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.



Her family cherishes her memory as the brief gift it was. Carson is survived by her parents, Mark and Genna Morrisette; grandparents Todd and Susan Kletz and Sheri Kimnach; aunts and uncles Josh and Michelle (Colton and Levi), Ryan and Shari Kletz (Riley, Madison, and Lexi), Chris and Jen Donnelly (Devin, Jena, and Mallory), Kara Morrisette (Riley) and Matt Morrisette; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and other relatives and friends who loved Carson very much.



The family would like to thank Dr. Mehta, Dr. Vergano, and their teams at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters for their incredible care provided to Carson and the entire family; and a very special thanks to Edmarc for providing constant care and comfort to Carson over her year fight with Tay Sachs.



Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Edmarc or the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in honor of Carson.



