Cary was the best friend I ever had. He treated my family an I like his own family I went to work for C W Scott trucking when I moved from WVa to Cheasepeake Va in 2007 till 2015 when I retired an still help him in his truck shop when he needed extra help he was a top notch mechanic and a perfectionist if he fixed it was fixed right . He will be missed by me more than anyone will ever know I will never forget him an he will always be in my heart. He was always there for anything I needed . He was a friend that a friend would like to be

Kenny Weaver

Friend