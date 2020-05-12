Cary W. Scott, Sr. 64, went home to the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1956 in Virginia Beach, VA to Ramonia Scott and the late Victor Scott.
Cary was a known workaholic who didn't view work as work at all. He was the proud owner of C.W. Scott Trucking, Inc. which he founded in 1987. Nothing brought Cary greater pleasure than working, his family and making sure that they were well provided for. Second to that, Cary's loves included his Mustangs (Shelby of course) and his John Deere tractors and memorabilia.
In addition to his father, Cary was predeceased by his sisters, Sandra and Ramonia "Jo" and brother, Victor, Jr. "Buster".
Left to cherish his memory are his adoring wife Crystal; loving children, Cary, Jr. "Wayne", Ashley (Kyle), Kelsey, Taylor and Nicholas "Nick"; one amazing granddaughter, Audrey; very special niece, Journi; caring siblings, Betty (Ron), Curt (Cathy), Craig (Linda), Johnny (Judy) and a host of family and friends that will carry him in their hearts forever.
A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Dr. in Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A celebration of Cary's life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Cary's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting www.tmcfunding.com. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.