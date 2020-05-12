Cary Wayne Scott
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cary W. Scott, Sr. 64, went home to the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1956 in Virginia Beach, VA to Ramonia Scott and the late Victor Scott.

Cary was a known workaholic who didn't view work as work at all. He was the proud owner of C.W. Scott Trucking, Inc. which he founded in 1987. Nothing brought Cary greater pleasure than working, his family and making sure that they were well provided for. Second to that, Cary's loves included his Mustangs (Shelby of course) and his John Deere tractors and memorabilia.

In addition to his father, Cary was predeceased by his sisters, Sandra and Ramonia "Jo" and brother, Victor, Jr. "Buster".

Left to cherish his memory are his adoring wife Crystal; loving children, Cary, Jr. "Wayne", Ashley (Kyle), Kelsey, Taylor and Nicholas "Nick"; one amazing granddaughter, Audrey; very special niece, Journi; caring siblings, Betty (Ron), Curt (Cathy), Craig (Linda), Johnny (Judy) and a host of family and friends that will carry him in their hearts forever.

A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Dr. in Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A celebration of Cary's life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Cary's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting www.tmcfunding.com. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Cary was the best friend I ever had. He treated my family an I like his own family I went to work for C W Scott trucking when I moved from WVa to Cheasepeake Va in 2007 till 2015 when I retired an still help him in his truck shop when he needed extra help he was a top notch mechanic and a perfectionist if he fixed it was fixed right . He will be missed by me more than anyone will ever know I will never forget him an he will always be in my heart. He was always there for anything I needed . He was a friend that a friend would like to be
Kenny Weaver
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved