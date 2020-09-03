1/1
Cassandre' L. Harmon
1983 - 2020
The sun rose on CassandrÃ© Lynn Harmon (Crump) on November 30, 1983. The sun set on CassandrÃ© Lynn Harmon (Crump) on August 20, 2020; in her home with her loving husband, Damien Harmon and their children by her side. CassandrÃ© was born in Ventura, CA to the parents of David Crump II and Diann Altman. CassandrÃ© attended Community Christian School and graduated from Oxnard High School in 2001. She was employed by Fast Signs and H&R Block until she created her own small business as a tax specialist.

CassandrÃ© was an avid volunteer at the children's school (from kindergarten until now) as well as an active member of the City Parent Teacher's Association (PTA). She loved photography and crafting for family and friends.

CassandrÃ© leaves to cherish her memory, her mother and father Diane and Glen Yakle (California); maternal grandparents Richard and Kathleen Altman (Arizona); husband, Damien Harmon; children, Desmon Harmon, Atalysa Harmon, Nevaeh Harmon(Virginia) and Lucas Mahan (Texas); brothers, David Crump III and Sister in-law Dana Crump, Glen Yakle Jr and Sister in-law Joanna Villalobos, and Cody Ray Yakle (California); mother and father in-law, Martin and Melissa Preuitt (California); sister in-laws Bree and Deja Preuitt (California); father in-law Jarrod McKeithan (Virginia); brother in-laws, Montario and Montray Cannady (Virginia) and Antonio Speller (California); and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. Services and interment will be held in California. Please visit omanfh.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
