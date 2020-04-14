|
|
Catherine Ann Garrett (Cathy), 64, passed away April 9, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va. Cathy was born and raised in Virginia Beach and was the daughter of the late Buddy Thurman and is survived by her mother, Kathleen Thurman.
Cathy graduated from Bayside High School and was a mortgage banker her entire career. She was incredibly passionate about helping others become homeowners. Cathy met the love of her life, Al Garrett, in the summer of 1973 on the beach at Sandbridge. They became husband and wife in 1974 and moved to Pungo to put down their roots. Their love brought them two children, Noah and Wendy. Cathy loved her children as well as her four grandchildren - Alaina, Ryan, Britten, and Gracen - and enjoyed making ordinary days seem like special adventures with them.
Cathy loved college football, and especially loved Clemson. She believed in rules and playing fair, but somehow every game between her kids while they were young always ended in a tie. She also enjoyed working on her farm, cutting acres of grass, and taking in the gorgeous sunsets along the Intracoastal Waterway while relaxing on her deck. A picture in her bathroom simply states: "If you're lucky enough to live on the water, you're lucky enough." And, she wholeheartedly believed in that statement.
Cathy is now reunited with her husband, Al. Left to cherish her memory are her children Noah (Rachael) Garrett, and Wendy (Jason) Lewis; granddaughters Alaina Garrett and Gracen Lewis, and grandsons Ryan Garrett and Britten Lewis.
For many years, Cathy fought her cancer with determination and strength - never with complaint or sorrow. Her faith in God was always in the lead, and her steadfast belief that "life is good" allowed her to see all of the many blessings' life had afforded her.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled later this spring. Instead of flowers, Cathy would want you to express your love to those you value.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020