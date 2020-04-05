The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Catherine Benjaminson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Cottrell) Benjaminson

Catherine (Cottrell) Benjaminson Obituary
Catherine Cottrell Benjaminson, 95, passed away on March 31, 2020. She was born in York, PA to the late Thomas and Erma Cottrell. She served her country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Catherine was a member of Community United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Kempsville Chapter #173. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Vernon B. Benjaminson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas Benjaminson (Claudia), Beth Kurth (Ursus), and Alan Benjaminson (Ruth); 10 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be made to Lorelei's Mito Fund at Chop.donordrive.com/campaign/Lorelei or the , both of which were near and dear to her. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com

The family wishes to thank the staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Help for the loving care they provided over the past year.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
