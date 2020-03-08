|
Catherine Blair Grandstaff, 53, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Predeceased by her father, William Blair Grandstaff, Catherine is survived by her mother, Dorothy Powell Grandstaff; sister, Nancy Grandstaff Barham and â€˜brother' Vern Barham of Suffolk. Also left to remember Catherine's life are other family and countless friends who celebrated her life on a daily basis. Her life was not as long as we would have liked, but she brought a deep sense of being and love to us for having seen her spirit and enjoyed her enthusiasm of dance.
The family especially wishes to acknowledge Adrianne and Albert Sears and all of the staff at F.A.C.E.S. Community Services for the exceptional love and care they provided to Catherine over the past three years. The family also wishes to thank HumanKind of Lynchburg for Catherine's time spent at Bishop House in Zuni, Virginia, resulting in many friendships and happy memories.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be held at Third Presbyterian Church, 8065 Carlton St., Norfolk, VA 23518 on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020